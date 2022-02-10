Tottenham wing-back Ben Davies says an economics degree from the Open University is "a nice thing to have in the back pocket" but admits he does not yet know what he will use it for.

Davies achieved a 2:1 in Economics and Business last summer and told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that he was pleased to complete it.

"I was realising I was getting home in the afternoons and I didn't really have a lot to do," he said. "I thought I'd do something productive in my own time and managed to get my degree sorted.

"I've not a clue what I'll do with it but it's nice to have in my back pocket."

Davies said there were lots of intelligent footballers in the Premier League - and that he had competition within his own team.

"The headlines don't do us much justice but there are actually quite a lot of smart footballers," he said. "You have to be willing to learn to get to the levels where we are in the football world.

"There are plenty of brainy players at Spurs - Eric [Dier], Harry Winks and Joe Rodon is surprisingly smart with geography!"

