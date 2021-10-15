Team news: Leicester v Man Utd

Leicester defender Jonny Evans, who has been battling a foot injury and recent illness, is under consideration for his first league start since April.

Jannik Vestergaard has an unspecified fitness issue and will be assessed.

Marcus Rashford will be involved for Manchester United after recovering from shoulder surgery, while Harry Maguire could return from a calf problem.

Fred and Edinson Cavani might miss out, having played in World Cup qualifiers in the early hours of Friday morning.

Raphael Varane had already been ruled out because of a groin injury.

Who makes your Leicester team this weekend?

Pick and share your United XI here