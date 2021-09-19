Tottenham v Chelsea: Confirmed team news
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes four changes from last weekend's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace. Son Heung-min returns from injury, while Cristian Romero and Giovani lo Celso also start after returning from Croatia. Eric Dier returns to the starting XI after recovering from a dead leg anf Tanguy Ndombele also starts.
Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn miss out after sustaining injuries in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and Japhet Tanganga is suspended
Spurs XI: Lloris, Reguilon, Romero, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Royal, Dier, Lo Celso, Alli, Ndombele
Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Skipp, Davies, Scarlett
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel makes five changes after last week's 3-0 win over Aston Villa. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga startst, with Edouard Mendy absent from the squad. Andreas Christensen, Jorginho, Mason Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta return to the starting XI.
Trevoh Chalobah, Saul Niguez, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech all drop to the bench, joined by N'Golo Kante who has recovered from injury. Christian Pulisic remains out.
Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Silva, Kovacic, Lukaku, Mount, Azpilicueta, Havertz
Subs: Bettinelli, Kante, Werner, Chalobah, Niguez, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James