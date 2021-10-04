Smart Hwang filling Jota void

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Given what a horridly wet day it was in Wolverhampton on Saturday, Wolves made appropriately heavy weather of beating a blunted Newcastle side, but proved that what matters is not the number of chances you create, it’s whether or not you can take any of them.

There was no abundance of shots peppering the visiting goal - or the stand behind it - as in some of the early home games, but Wolves fans could go home more confident that the responsibility for converting chances no longer rests largely on Raul Jimenez.

Hwang Hee-chan appears to be the player Wolves have been short of since Diogo Jota was sold to Liverpool. Nominally deployed in one of the wider attacking positions, he was often to be found more centrally and frequently running on in front of Jimenez.

Most importantly, his runs were smart and in tune with Jimenez’s thinking. His two goals were not just deft finishes - on the replays you can spot, as Jimenez did at the time, Hwang running across the defenders and causing a decisive hesitation.

RB Leipzig had a strong enough attacking line-up to finish second in Germany last season, but it's still a surprise to learn that he was only a fringe player there.

If the reported £12m option to convert the loan into a full transfer is still the price, at this point Wolves fans would consider that a sound investment.

There will be harder challenges after the international break, with visits to Aston Villa and Leeds before they play at home again. But after three wins from four games - all out of imperfect performances - Wolves are showing they should have more than enough to stay well clear of danger this winter, as Bruno Lage works through his rebuilding process.