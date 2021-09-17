Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is due to speak to the media at 13:00 BST on Friday.

The second-half goals at Watford last week that broke Wolves’ duck in the Premier League also broke any tension surrounding Lage, who had already won over most of the fans by sending the team out to play in such gallant fashion in their first three games, without reward.

Expectations for Saturday's home game against Brentford will be higher still after their first win.

Perhaps he will expand a little more on the role he foresees for Hwang Hee-chan, the deadline-day-eve signing whose arrival was somewhat unheralded at the time, overshadowed by the widespread disappointment that more didn’t follow. As a substitute last weekend he made an up-tempo, bustling debut that was rewarded with a goal, and gained a lot of new friends very quickly in the away end.

Could he be accommodated from the start within the current system? Formations were regularly discussed last season as Nuno Espirito Santo dabbled with a back four, supposedly searching for a more attacking approach, before returning to variants of the previous 3-4-3.

The sparkle in the team didn’t return for Nuno but is assuredly back for Lage and his players at the moment, and it would be a surprise to hear him contemplate a change while that is the case.

