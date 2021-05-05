- Leeds have only earned one point from their past six Premier League games against Spurs, having won the previous six meetings between 1999 and 2001.

- Tottenham’s current three-match winning streak against Leeds in the league is their longest in this fixture.

- They’re looking to earn back-to-back league victories at Elland Road for the first time since October 1979.

- Leeds are hosting Spurs for the first time since January 2013, when the Whites won 2-1 in an FA Cup tie.