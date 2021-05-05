Can Leeds earn their Spurs?
This Saturday, Leeds host Tottenham in the top flight for the first time since January 2004. Spurs won that day but have otherwise had little success at Elland Road in the Premier League...
- Leeds have only earned one point from their past six Premier League games against Spurs, having won the previous six meetings between 1999 and 2001.
- Tottenham’s current three-match winning streak against Leeds in the league is their longest in this fixture.
- They’re looking to earn back-to-back league victories at Elland Road for the first time since October 1979.
- Leeds are hosting Spurs for the first time since January 2013, when the Whites won 2-1 in an FA Cup tie.