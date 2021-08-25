BBC Sport

Tottenham v Watford: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Spurs have lost just one of their last 16 league games against Watford (nine wins, six draws), going down 2-1 at Vicarage Road in September 2018.

  • After winning their first three away league games against Tottenham between 1982 and 1985, Watford have since lost nine of their last 10 league visits to Spurs (one draw).

  • Watford have won just two of their last 22 away league games in London and are winless in 10 in the capital since back-to-back victories over West Ham and Crystal Palace in 2018-19.