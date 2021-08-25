Tottenham v Watford: Head-to-head stats
Spurs have lost just one of their last 16 league games against Watford (nine wins, six draws), going down 2-1 at Vicarage Road in September 2018.
After winning their first three away league games against Tottenham between 1982 and 1985, Watford have since lost nine of their last 10 league visits to Spurs (one draw).
Watford have won just two of their last 22 away league games in London and are winless in 10 in the capital since back-to-back victories over West Ham and Crystal Palace in 2018-19.