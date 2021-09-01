Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City have a reputation for not spending big money in the Premier League.

So it will come as a surprise to many that the outlay this summer has topped £50 million. An eye-catching loan deal to bring in former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak from Schalke summed up their change in approach.

Norway international midfielder Mathias Normann has also joined from FC Rostov. And, as with Kabak, there’s an option to make Normann’s loan move permanent at the end of the season.

Werder Bremen duo Milot Rashica and Josh Sargent arrived earlier in the window, along with promising PAOK winger Christos Tzolis. Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour and Manchester United’s Brandon Williams have also joined on loan.

It’s true that part of the summer spending spree was funded by the sale of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa but City did hold on to both Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell, two players constantly linked with big-money moves.

When Norwich were relegated two seasons ago sporting director Stuart Webber admitted he’d sent Daniel Farke “to war without a gun”. This time, on paper at least, the recruitment looks to have created a squad capable of remaining in the top flight. It’s up to Farke to get the best out of all that promise.