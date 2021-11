Cristiano Ronaldo has been named on the shortlist for this year's Fifa Best awards.

The Manchester United forward faces competition from Mohamed Salah, Kevin de Bruyne and Jorginho for the best men's player award.

The player award is for club and intentional performances between 8 October 2020 to 6 August 2021.

The winners, decided by a vote by captains, coaches, journalists and the public, will be announced on 17 January 2022.

