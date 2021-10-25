Bernardo Silva: It never ceases to amaze me that whenever a major influence at Manchester City gets injured another one steps in and takes centre stage. With Ilkay Gundogan coming back from injury and Kevin De Bruyne still finding his best form it's been Silva who has been the driving force in the Manchester City side this season. Such was the case against Brighton.

Phil Foden: There is no doubt that Foden has adapted admirably to the free flowing football of Manchester City. However, what is his best position? He can play on the left of a three-man attack, or the top of the diamond or in midfield but he is not a centre forward and the sooner Pep Guardiola stops trying to make him into one the better.

Read what else Garth had to say about Silva and Foden, plus see who else made it into his team of the week