Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Everton
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on Duran Duran drummer and Aston Villa fan Roger Taylor for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 2-0
Wolves have found a bit of form, with 10 points from their past five games.
Everton, in contrast, have hit a bit of a blip, which is worrying. Two of their summer signings, Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, have been great but I just wonder if teams have started to work them out a bit.
Roger's prediction: This is another tricky one to call. Wolves lost their first three home games of the season but they are looking a lot stronger now. I've got a couple of mates who are Wolves fans, so I've got to keep them happy. 2-0
