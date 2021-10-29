Lawro's predictions: Wolves v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Wolves have found a bit of form, with 10 points from their past five games.

Everton, in contrast, have hit a bit of a blip, which is worrying. Two of their summer signings, Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, have been great but I just wonder if teams have started to work them out a bit.

Roger's prediction: This is another tricky one to call. Wolves lost their first three home games of the season but they are looking a lot stronger now. I've got a couple of mates who are Wolves fans, so I've got to keep them happy. 2-0

