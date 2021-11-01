Aston Villa will need time to adjust to the loss of Jack Grealish, says the club's former striker Carlton Cole.

Grealish left for Manchester City during the summer while Villa signed Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey before the start of the campaign.

Dean Smith's side now sit 15th in the table after four losses in a row.

"When your whole team has been built around one player - when Jack was injured last season they struggled," said Cole, who played for Villa on loan during the 2004-05 campaign.

"I know they are using the money from Jack to go and get good players to sort the side out. When you go and buy three or four players, it's hard for them to all bed in at once. It takes a season or two seasons. That's where I see them at the moment.

"Jack was a talented player but they have others. McGinn stepped up but he can't do it every week. They need to find another hero. But they're a good team. Their team on paper is a good team."

