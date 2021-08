Manchester United remain interested in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 18, but feel the France international would prefer to move to Paris St-Germain or a Spanish club. (ESPN)

Meanwhile, United defender Phil Jones is ready to consider a loan move to a Championship club, with the 29-year-old English centre-back having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. (Football League World)

