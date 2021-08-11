- This is Chelsea’s 50th game against Spanish opponents in European competition - but the first time they have faced Villarreal.

- The Blues are in the Super Cup final for the fifth time. They won the trophy at the first attempt in 1998 but were beaten on the three other occasions by Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

- Chelsea were undefeated in six matches against Spanish sides on their way to winning last season's Champions League.

- This is the 18th consecutive Super Cup final involving either an English or a Spanish team. A La Liga club has won 11 of those previous 17, with a Premier League side lifting the trophy just twice.

- Villarreal are unbeaten in their past 15 games in Europe and beat English teams - Arsenal and Manchester United - in the semi-finals and final of last season's Europa League.

- If Villarreal win on Wednesday, it would mean Spain would have six different winners of the Super Cup - a new record ahead of England.