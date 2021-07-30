Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The new Premier League campaign is fast approaching - but does a flurry of cancelled friendly fixtures suggest 2021-22 will be another season disrupted by the coronavius pandemic?

Manchester United's fixture at Preston was the latest to be called off because of positive Covid-19 cases, while Norwich have been similarly impacted, Arsenal scrapped their pre-season tour of the US and Newcastle lost three goalkeepers to self-isolation for one fixture.

The Premier League still intends to test twice a week. However, unlike last season, players will have lateral flow rather than PCR tests, to reduce costs and speed up the process.

The number of players and staff taking tests will be increased to 100. Should any come back positive, a PCR test will then be arranged.

The Premier League is also going to continue operating red zones for players and senior staff.

For the first few weeks of the season at least, clubs will be asked to continue with the established virtual media conferences, both before and after matches.

