A hard-earned point for Brighton leaves West Ham frustrated

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

West Ham thought they had earned their eighth win in 14 Premier League matches and remain fourth, but only one point clear of fifth-placed Arsenal, who play at Manchester United on Thursday.

But Hammers boss David Moyes will be frustrated his side did not put the game beyond Brighton's reach.

Despite having chances to score a second, the Hammers could not finish the game off and were punished late on.

For Brighton, it was a hard-earned point, although they have still not won since 22 September, a run now at 10 games.

They handed a first Premier League start to 19-year-old Ecuador forward Jeremy Sarmiento, but the teenager only lasted 12 minutes before he picked up a hamstring problem, with centre-half Adam Webster (calf) and midfielder Lallana (thigh) also suffering injuries.

Lallana's injury came after they had made three blocks of substitutions so they played the last five minutes a player short.

Brighton's players were booed during their 0-0 home draw against Leeds on Saturday, even though the club are on course to beat the 13th place they secured in the old Division One in 1981-82, their highest ever position.

But Graham Potter was delighted with their effort and resilience on Wednesday.