Southampton v Brighton: Last time out

Southampton host Brighton in the next round of Premier League fixtures on Saturday - so what happened last time they met?

In March, Seagulls boss Graham Potter was left feeling "renewed belief" they could retain their Premier League status after a 2-1 win over the Saints.

Leandro Trossard's emphatic finish settled an entertaining south-coast contest, Danny Welbeck's deft touch freeing the Belgium winger to stride into the box and lash home.

Victory halted a three-game losing streak for Potter's Seagulls, who climbed a place to 16th above Newcastle, three points clear of 18th-placed Fulham and with a game in hand.

The Seagulls had taken an early lead through skipper Lewis Dunk's powerful header from a corner before Che Adams' close-range volley ensured the Saints headed in level at the break.

Adams came closest to a second equaliser for Southampton, but he was brilliantly denied by the outstretched leg of Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.