Watford 0-1 Tottenham: Conte reaction

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte told BBC Match of the Day: "The performance was positive because from the start until the end we controlled the game and when you have this type of game it is very important to score, because then your opponent has to change and you can find more space.

"We have to improve the last pass, in the first half it was 29 crosses and 0 goals, it is important for us to improve the quality in the last pass because that gives you the possibility to score."

On the January transfer window, he added: "Honestly, when Tottenham have taken me in charge, we decided and I asked time to make my evaluation about the squad, now I did and for sure we will have a meeting with the club.

"It is important always to be honest, to understand where we are at in this moment, which is our point of start and then I will see. January is not simple, but maybe we will see what happens."