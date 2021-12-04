BBC Sport

Wolves v Liverpool: Confirmed team news



Wolves make one change to the side who drew 0-0 with Burnley on Wednesday.

Ruben Neves returns after a suspension, coming in for fellow Portuguese Joao Moutinho, who drops to the bench.

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Dendoncker, Traore, Jimenez, Hwang.

Subs: Ruddy, Ki-Jana Hoever, Podence, Trincao1, Silva, Moutinho, Cundle, Bueno, Campbell.

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

Jurgen Klopp names the same Liverpool starting XI that thrashed rivals Everton 4-1 last time out.

It means Diogo Jota starts up top against his former club.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Joya, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Konaté, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Phillips, Williams.