Sean Dyche has said player welfare is "off the scale" in response to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggesting Burnley put players at risk by not backing a return to five substitutions.

The Clarets were among the clubs who blocked the move amid rising Covid cases during the festive period.

"The welfare of my players here is absolutely fantastic," Dyche said as Burnley prepare to end an enforced 18-day break when they face Manchester United on Thursday.

"Health and wellbeing is top of the list and we do that well here.

"Add to that the challenge of Covid. The players have got information coming out of their ears over the situation, medical support and the Premier League offering them all the testing programme.

"So it does make me question the idea of player welfare.

"The players have to be careful themselves, because the welfare is off the scale."