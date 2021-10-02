Burnley 0-0 Norwich: Sean Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche speaking to Match of the Day: "It was a strong performance again, I keep saying that. The consistency is important but we have to find that cutting edge in the box. We had two or three moments and maybe you need a ref’s decision, that would be nice but generally it was another strong performance.

"It’s a clean sheet, a lot of the performance is right but you have to find that edge. We will find it, our history suggests it, we have four centre forwards when they are fit and we have Maxwel Cornet coming back. We will find our way as we often do."