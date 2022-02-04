Lawro's predictions: Everton v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Everton fans will have to wait to see new faces Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli in action, because they are both cup-tied.

But there will still be a really positive mood around Goodison Park for the start of the Frank Lampard era, and understandably so.

As well as their new signings, the Toffees have got some key players coming back from injury and, with the fans onside again, I'd expect them to climb the table quickly. A cup run would be a nice bonus too.

Brentford have hit a bit of a sticky patch in the league and have lost their past four games.

The Bees are not in the kind of form to ruin Lampard's party - but Christian Eriksen is a clever signing and I don't see them being dragged into the relegation battle, despite all the teams below them having games in hand.

