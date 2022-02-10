Graham Potter says Brighton need to concentrate on beating Watford on Saturday and not whether the club can secure European football next season.

The Seagulls have only lost four fixtures in the top flight so far this campaign - a record only bettered by Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea - and sit ninth in the table with games in hand on some teams above them.

"Our focus is on a very, very tough game at Watford, who are fighting for their lives and will be desperate for the points," said Potter. "So, it would be foolish for us to think of anything other than that.

"We have done quite well in terms of our points accumulation so far, which means we have got 30, but that's not enough for us.

"We have got a hungry group, an ambitious group, and rather than worry about what may happen in the middle of May, we worry about what will happen at the weekend."