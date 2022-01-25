Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards has praised Norwich's improved performances, but says their club model "is not working" if they keep yo-yoing between the Premier League and Championship.

Dean Smith's side have won their past two games to inch outside the relegation zone for the first time this season, but remain favourites for the drop.

"They're light up front, they're light in midfield - why don't they go and invest?" Richards said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It's not a good model if you go up then go down, then go up, then go down."

Ex-Norwich striker Chris Sutton disagreed, commending the Canaries for only spending what they earn.

"The only spend what they have, which is important," Sutton said. "But I accept the recruitment hasn't been great.

"They're buying from a gamblers' market and other teams have bought better."

