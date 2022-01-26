Bruno Guimaraes would be a "spectacular signing" for Newcastle, according to the Athletic's David Ornstein.

The Magpies have reportedly made an offer for the 24-year-old Lyon central midfielder.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, Ornstein said: "There’s a big story developing at Newcastle in addition to their pursuit of Jesse Lingard - and that is Bruno Guimaraes.

"He’s very creative and very coveted by a lot of clubs. We’ve seen the likes of Arsenal linked with him heavily in recent times.

"He’s Brazilian, he’s got a good age and technical profile. I’ve spoken to people around this situation and they say he was Newcastle’s top midfield target and he is everything Eddie Howe wants.

"At this point in the market you need to move quickly and that is what they have done by the looks of it. They have made an offer that is to the valuation reportedly 40m euros that Lyon were looking for and we’re told the player is keen to join Newcastle.

"If they pull that off, and it’s an if as to my knowledge the bid hasn’t been accepted yet and there’s still a bit of work to do, then it would potentially be a spectacular signing. He’s so highly rated."

