Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

'Everton are searching for a new manager' isn’t an unusual headline.

In fact, since Farhad Moshiri took over the club in February 2016, it’s appeared on the back pages, on average, once every year.

Rafa Benitez being sacked wasn’t a surprise to anyone. Some will argue it should have happened sooner. In modern day football a manager has many tasks, by faraway the most important is being able to get the best out of the players at his disposal. Benitez wasn’t able to do that often enough.

Such was the chorus of disapproval from some sections of the club’s fan base that there was a genuine fear amongst Everton fans that he might even be booed when he took to the field prior to his first game in charge, against Southampton, on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season. But that didn’t happen. There was warm applause from all four corners of Goodison for the man who’d achieved legendary status while managing Liverpool.

Three wins and a draw from the first four league matches was a really good start with new bargain-basement signings Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend both making match-winning contributions.

The honeymoon period for the new manager didn’t last though. Performances deteriorated badly and so too did the results. Everton have won just once in their last thirteen Premier League matches. Every single manager with those sort of statistics is never far away from being shown the door.

The shortlist to succeed Rafa Benitez includes Roberto Martinez, Wayne Rooney, Frank Lampard and Graham Potter. As the Everton board discuss who they want to appoint next, the club’s majority shareholder Moshiri needs to scrutinise his own decision-making.

He can’t be faulted for his investment in Everton, but now is the time for the billionaire businessmen to listen to those on the board of directors with more footballing knowledge, and those with a greater understanding of Everton.

His decision to bet the bank on Benitez always looked like a high-risk strategy. It has failed spectacularly. His strategy has to change. If it doesn’t Everton’s hopes of progress on the field will continue to stagnate.