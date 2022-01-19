It's hard to judge Leicester's form right now because they have only played once in 2022 - their FA Cup win over Watford last weekend.

Tottenham have played four times since the Foxes' last league game on 28 December and, although they were beaten home and away by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final, Spurs remain undefeated under Antonio Conte in his eight Premier League games in charge.

Lawro thinks that run will continue and is going for a 2-1 Spurs win at King Power Stadium. Sea Power guitarist Martin Noble, his guest from week 17 when this game was meant to be played, is going for a 1-1 draw.