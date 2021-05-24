- Leeds won four in a row in a single Premier League season for the first time since April 2001.

- Striker Patrick Bamford scored his 17th Premier League goal of the season, the most by a player for a promoted club in a top-flight campaign since Charlie Austin for QPR in 2014-15 (18).

- Raphinha registered his ninth Premier League assist for Leeds, the first player to do so in a top-flight season for the club since both Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (13) and Harry Kewell (9) in 1998-99.

- Marcelo Bielsa made the fewest team changes of any Premier League manager this season, using just 23 players in rotation.