More from Dean Smith: “Our top priority is to not concede goals. We’ve conceded too many already.

"We’ve got talented players and we need to go and score more goals, obviously. There are players here that can do both sides of the job and I think there’s enough quality to stay up.

“Expect to see an organised, hard-working team. Each day in training is a day for the players to learn and to enjoy.

"We won't go too far away from the football the club has developed. We certainly won't stop the flair of some of our players - we just want to be that bit more difficult to beat.

"Hopefully the supporters can enjoy some really good performances."