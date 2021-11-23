Watford 4-1 Man Utd: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, It looked like it could be one of those days for Watford as David de Gea saved not one, but two penalties from Ismaila Sarr early in the game after the first had to be retaken because of player encroachmentPublished44 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, But it wasn't long before Josh King did open the scoring for the Hornets thanks to Emmanuel Dennis' assist Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Sarr then atoned for his double penalty blunder by sending a right-foot shot past De Gea to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half-timeImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, The idea of a comeback was floated briefly when Donny van de Beek halved the deficit soon after half-time, but once Harry Maguire was sent off on 69 minutes for a second bookable offence the momentum was back with WatfordImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Joao Pedro added a third on 92 minutes and Emmanuel Dennis followed up with a fourth four minutes later - just for good measure - to seal the three points and a deserved victory for Watford