Tottenham 2-0 Brentford - Conte reaction

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte talking to BBC Sport: "It was a good win. To get three points today was very important. If you are not prepared to play against Brentford you can suffer. We played a good game with the right intensity. We had many chances to improve the result but we have to be satisfied with the performance. The points are important for the confidence of our fans and for ourselves and to believe in the work that we are doing every day.

"After four weeks I can only speak well about the players. They are showing great will, commitment and desire. It is important to concentrate on the league. We can enjoy the win till midnight, but one second after midnight we need to start thinking about the difficult game on Sunday. We need to get three points because that is only way to stay close to the high part of the table.

"I am not worried about Harry Kane. He played a really good game. He had chances to score, but the goalkeeper was very good. He was in every offensive situation and the point of reference. To have a player like this and to play with his commitment, desire and passion makes me very happy with his performance. It doesn't matter if he scores as long as he plays in this way - I am delighted. Tottenham in the first thing we need to think about."