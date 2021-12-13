City have no fresh injury concerns, with only Ferran Torres out with a longer-term injury.

Guardiola said the club has told players to be careful about Covid: "It’s Christmas, the tendency is to party and go out. But the virus is still here. The virus doesn’t allow you to suffer much, but cases rise day by day, so just be careful."

He said that players have been advised to get their booster jab to protect against the virus: "Absolutely, the doctors suggest they have to do it."

There is no need to worry about record signing Jack Grealish’s lack of goals, according to Guardiola: "He has chances to score goals every game and one day he is going to do it. He could have had a hat-trick against Watford and he will have that chance again."

On Tuesday’s opponent, the City manager said Leeds play in a "special, unique way" which is "completely different" to other teams and something his side are not used to.