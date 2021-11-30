David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham host Brighton on Wednesday.

Here is what he had to say:

West Ham's start to the season is "up there with the best" and his players deserve huge credit;

On injuries, Aaron Cresswell will be assessed after missing training on Tuesday;

After losing to Manchester City, Moyes wants to return to winning ways and "the way we've been playing has given us huge belief";

On the possibility of recruitment in January, Moyes wants to "strengthen, and keep improving to challenge the teams at the top";

On playing three home games, Moyes said Hammers fans have been brilliant so far but "we need them all the time now";

He expects Brighton to cause problems and acknowledged they play with a "good style";

Graham Potter is a "top manager" doing a really good job with the Seagulls.

