Aston Villa v Manchester City: Confirmed team news

Jack Grealish starts on the bench for Manchester City on his return to Villa Park, with Pep Guardiola making three changes to his side following Sunday's win over West Ham.

Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko start at the back in place of Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker, while Fernandinho comes in for Ilkay Gundogan in midfield.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Jesus.