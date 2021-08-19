West Ham v Leicester: Last time out

West Ham host Leicester in the Premier League on Monday - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

In April, Jesse Lingard continued his stunning form with the Hammers by scoring twice to set West Ham on course for a 3-2 victory over fellow Champions League hopefuls Leicester City.

The two sides went into the weekend occupying the last two Champions League spots, before wins for Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday nudged West Ham down to sixth place.

Lingard's first-half brace and Jarrod Bowen's goal soon after the break put West Ham 3-0 up and, although Kelechi Iheanacho set up a nervy finish, David Moyes' side held on.

In what was his ninth Premier League appearance for West Ham, Lingard reached double figures for goals (eight) and assists (three) combined.