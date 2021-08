Manchester United remain keen on signing Kieran Trippier, but Atletico Madrid are refusing to budge on their £34m asking price for the 30-year-old England right-back. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane has arrived in England to finalise his move to United from Real Madrid, with the defender set to complete a period of quarantine before having a medical. (Fabrizio Romano, via Star)

