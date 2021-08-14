Norwich v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Scotland international and Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour is handed his Premier League debut for Norwich at Carrow Road.

Przemyslaw Placheta is unavailable after contracting Covid, while Andrew Omobamidele is out with tonsillitis.

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Rupp, Gilmour, Cantwell, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Pukki, Giannoulis.

Subs: Gunn, Zimmermann, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Mumba, Idah.