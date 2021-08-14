Norwich v Liverpool: Confirmed team news
Scotland international and Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour is handed his Premier League debut for Norwich at Carrow Road.
Przemyslaw Placheta is unavailable after contracting Covid, while Andrew Omobamidele is out with tonsillitis.
Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Rupp, Gilmour, Cantwell, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Pukki, Giannoulis.
Subs: Gunn, Zimmermann, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, McLean, Sargent, Mumba, Idah.
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk makes his first appearance since suffering knee ligament damage last October.
Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are both absent, while Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces the injured Andy Robertson at left-back.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Keita, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Firmino, Gomez, Minamino, Origi, Woodburn, Elliot.