It is now 10 games unbeaten in all competitions for Arsenal - and six wins from their past eight in the Premier League - as the Gunners' resurgence continued with victory over Watford.

Having missed out on Gareth Southgate's latest England squad, Emile Smith Rowe's third goal in as many league games proved enough to seal the three points in Mikel Arteta's 100th game in charge at Emirates Stadium.

It proved a controversial winner, however, with Watford boss Claudio Ranieri accusing Arsenal's players of showing a lack of respect.

Rather than return possession to Watford after the visitors had put the ball out of play due to an injury, the Gunners chose to attack from the resulting throw-in - a decision Arteta apologised for but insisted there was "no intention to take any advantage".

Arsenal saw out a win that moved them up to fifth in the table, while Watford sit just one place and two points above the relegation places after losing three of four games since Ranieri's appointment, with Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester City to come after the international break.