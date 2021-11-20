Liverpool v Arsenal: Confirmed team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been forced into two changes from the 3-2 defeat by West Ham a fortnight ago for the teatime visit of Arsenal to Anfield after two of his players suffered injuries on international duty.

Skipper Jordan Henderson is fit enough to make the bench but is not risked to start while Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson is absent from the squad entirely. Thiago and Konstantinos Tsimikas deputise to leave Liverpool, still without Roberto Firmino and James Milner among others, with a very young-looking bench.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Thiago, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Beck, Bradley, Phillips, Morton, Henderson, Minamino, Gordon.