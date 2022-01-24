Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Everton are in crisis and now in the relegation fight. Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson was expected to give the club a bounce but this was more like a flatline.

A drab first half was followed by a better second half, but Everton’s lack of guile and creativity was alarming as their sole ploy appeared to bombard Aston Villa with high balls and hope for the best.

Everton urgently need a lift from somewhere. They have no manager, no director of football and a squad that currently looks mix and match and unfit for purpose, with no sign of recent signings Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson on Saturday.

The fans made their displeasure clear as Everton now face a run of games that will be vital, starting with an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Brentford and then a visit to Newcastle United that can now be labelled as a relegation battle.