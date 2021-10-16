Brentford v Chelsea: Confirmed team news

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel makes three changes to the side that began the 3-1 win over Southampton in their last Premier League match.

Andreas Christensen, N'Golo Kante and Malang Sarr all start.

Callum Hudson-Odoi drops to the bench and Antonio Rudiger is also out with a back problem.

Meanwhile, Thiago Silva began Brazil's World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, which finished in the early hours of Friday morning, so will not be risked at Brentford Community Stadium.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Chalobah, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Sarr, Lukaku, Werner

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Jorginho, Niguez, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, James, Havertz