Smith and City 'could be good for each other'

Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

It’s only been nine days since Daniel Farke was unceremoniously pointed in the direction of the Carrow Road exit door, but City supporters have been on quite the journey since.

First stop was the Norwegian fjords after being informed by City’s most reliable ‘in the know’ tweeter, that Bodo Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen was City’s number one target. Said tweeter may or may not have been right but the logistics of the Norwegian season (still four rounds of fixtures left) deemed him a non-starter.

Next we headed to Belgravia, where a commercial radio station that talks a lot of … sport reliably informed us that Frank Lampard was a shoo-in and the announcement imminent. He wasn’t, it wasn’t, yet Frank’s people deemed it necessary to announce that their man had ruled himself out of the running for a job he was never offered.

And so our journey ended in the West Midlands. Dean Smith is now officially the man and after having had to dig around for reasons to convince ourselves why the other two could have been a nice fit for our club, in Smith we think we have found someone who actually is.

One look at his CV is enough to suggest, with the wind blowing in the right direction, Smith and Norwich City could be good for each other.

As ever, time will tell.

Welcome aboard, Deano. We’re now officially The Smiths.