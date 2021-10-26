Watford's stirring comeback: In pictures

Watford's stirring comeback: In picturesImage source, ReutersImage caption, Watford were twice behind at Goodison Park, with the Hornets' former player Richarlison putting Everton 2-1 upPublished17 minutes agoImage source, ReutersImage caption, The Hornets had not come from behind to win a Premier League game since 2019 but, after they levelled, Joshua King put them aheadImage source, ReutersImage caption, Everton had never lost a home league fixture to Watford and the away side duly celebrated wildly during their late run of goalsImage source, ReutersImage caption, Emmanuel Dennis leapt in celebration after scoring Watford's fifth as Claudio Ranieri's side ran in four goals from the 78th minute onwardsImage source, ReutersImage caption, Ranieri embraced Joshua King after he left the field with the match ball courtesy of his hat-trick