George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney recover in time for Saturday's Premier League trip to Leicester.

There was concern around Emirates Stadium on Tuesday when White was substituted in the 55th minute of the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Leeds.

But the manager said the defender had a bug rather than a physical injury. Pablo Mari, who was due to start against Leeds, had to pull out of the squad with a similar issue.

Tierney has an ankle injury. It’s not known what injury Martin Odegaard is suffering from but the Arsenal manager is hoping for good news over the next few days.

"They are both out with two different injuries," said Arteta after the game.

"They tried yesterday but they didn't feel great. Hopefully in the next few days they can feel better and be available for Leicester."