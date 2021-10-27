Arsenal are struggling to convince William Saliba that his future is at Emirates Stadium and could be forced to cash in on the French defender, 20, who is impressing on loan at Marseille. (Sun), external

The Gunners are also preparing to compete with Manchester City to secure the signing of 29-year-old Spain defender Sergi Roberto from Barcelona on a free. (Fichajes, via talkSPORT), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column