Liverpool need 'patience' over Gomez return

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says patience is needed when it comes to the recover of centre-back Joe Gomez.

Gomez has been sidelined since November with a groin injury, after having previously been out of the fold for a lengthy period with a knee problem.

"It wasn't the best year for Joe, but we didn't rush his recovery. We are patient and Joe is patient," said Klopp.

The Reds boss added that Gomez needs time to get back to the level he was at - before but would not consider sending him out on loan to do that.

"I have no plans to give anyone on loan over the winter," he said. "Nobody came to me yet to ask 'can I go somewhere?'"

Curtis Jones has also "stepped up" his recovery and Roberto Firmino could be involved against Newcastle.