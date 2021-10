Everton have arrived in the United States for the Florida Cup - as their pre-season preparations step up.

Rafael Benitez's team already have two wins under their belt from behind-closed-doors friendlies against Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers at Finch Farm.

Meanwhile, the Toffees have added Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic to their squad.

See how Everton have been preparing for the 2021-22 season in pictures