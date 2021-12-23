Frank a fan of 'fantastic' festive football 'traditions'

Thomas Frank is a big fan of the festive football tradition and isn't in favour of a winter break.

The Bees face Brighton, Manchester City and Aston Villa in the space of eight days, but Frank says he has the squad to rotate his players if he needs to.

When asked if he would prefer the Premier League to follow European leagues with a break for Christmas, Frank said: "I like it. I think traditions especially when they are good need to be carried on and I think that’s brilliant.

"I think the Christmas programme is fantastic. One day I would like to manage a team in England and over Christmas it would be nice to have a few days with the family but in general I like it a lot.

"In terms of the amount of games I don’t think it’s a problem. We do that a lot of weeks, playing three games a week.

"If you ask the players they would love to play 90 minutes, 90 minutes, 90 minutes. They love it.

"It’s up to me and my staff to make sensible decisions. Looking into how they look in the eyes and the numbers behind all the data we have in the physical stats. That’s what we look into in terms of who should play 90’ 90’, and who should play less.

"Some players need to be taken off if they tire more easily or if there is a bigger chance of injury and that depends very much on the individual.

"Maybe we will change a few players between the games but it will not be four, five, six players, it will be two or three if we have to."