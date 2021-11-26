Instagram account will help Gerrard 'cut corners'

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard was asked about the private Instagram account he has set up for his players.

Aimed at building team spirit, the account run by Gerrard and his staff gives players access to motivational quotes, match analysis and clips from training sessions.

"We use all kinds of different methods to put information across to players," said Gerrard.

"Instagram is another way, alongside your likes of the WhatsApps, to put information and reminders to players.

"We've come in at a time where we haven't had the luxury of a pre-season, so we're trying to cut as many corners as we can to get the identity and the standards across to the players that we expect as a group of staff."

If you're thinking of trying a cheeky follow request, don't bother. BBC Sport's Alex Howell learned the hard way!