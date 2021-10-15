Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could make his first club appearance since last season’s Europa League final defeat in Saturday’s Premier League fixture with Leicester.

Rashford, 23, underwent surgery on a damaged shoulder in August and has not played a competitive game since appearing as a late substitute in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

On Friday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "He's in the squad. If he's going to start or not, I can't tell you now because it wouldn't be right.

"But he's worked really hard throughout the whole lay-off and he's been bright this week.

"He had a 60-minute involvement behind closed doors last week, so he's fit and raring to go."

Solskjaer also revealed he was hopeful the club would reach an agreement with midfielder Jesse Lingard over a new contract.

The 28-year-old, who scored nine goals in 16 appearances for West Ham while on loan during the second half of last season, is out of contract at the end of the campaign.

“It's up to him, maybe up to me, to give him more playing time because he deserves to," Solskjaer added.

"Hopefully, we can get a deal sorted for Jesse because we really rate him."